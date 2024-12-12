MP CM lauds Vajpayee’s vision for river connectivity, presents one-year report card

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday lauded former PM, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for envisioning river connectivity and said that MP and UP are working on the ambitious Ken-Betwa river linking project.

“PM Narendra Modi has agreed to visit MP on 25th December, the 100th birth anniversary of the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for the bhoomi pujan of the Ken-Betwa river linking project in Chhatarpur,” the CM informed media persons at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

The Mohan Yadav government will complete one year in office on 13 December, as Yadav had taken oath as the 19th CM of MP on the same day in 2023. The CM presented the state government’s one-year report card on the occasion.

Advertisement

“More than 10 lakh hectares in 11 districts of MP will be irrigated through the Ken-Betwa link project,” the CM said.

He said the project is worth about Rs 1 lakh crore, with the Union government contributing Rs 90,000 crore.

Similarly, the MP and Rajasthan governments are working on connecting the Parvati, Kalisindh, and Chambal rivers at an estimated cost of Rs 70,000 crore.

“The river linking projects will benefit several districts of Madhya Pradesh and contribute immensely to bringing more prosperity,” the CM said.

The CM added that the state government plans to provide about 2.50 lakh government jobs in the next five years, with approximately one lakh recruitments already underway.

He said that more than 36 lakh pucca houses have been provided to the poor in rural areas under the PM Awas Yojana, while over eight lakh such houses have been built in the urban areas of the state.

The CM informed that the results of the by-elections for seven Corporator posts in various urban bodies in the state were declared on Thursday, with the BJP winning six of them.

He said the government has paid a total of Rs 1,92,122 crore to 1.29 crore Laadli Behna beneficiaries, as part of the regular monthly payments under the Laadli Behna Yojana.

The CM informed that investment proposals worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore have been received through various regional investor summits.

“A Global Industries Conclave will be held in Bhopal on 24 February 2025. PM Narendra Modi will attend the event,” the CM said.

He said that the BJP state government is working on four missions — youth power, poor welfare, farmers’ welfare, and women empowerment — to ensure the holistic development of the state.

Dr Yadav added that these four missions align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.