MP CM gives Rs 1,572 crore to 1.28 crore laadli behnas

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred a sum of Rs 1,572 crore into the bank accounts of 1.28 crore beneficiary women of ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ at a function held at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The CM also transferred a sum of Rs 350 crore for gas cylinder refilling into the accounts of the beneficiary women. He gave Rs 334.38 crore to 55 lakh beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme on the occasion.

The CM launched the ‘Jan Kalyan Parv’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan’ to mark the completion of one year of the BJP state government in MP. Dr Yadav had taken oath as the 19th CM of MP on 13 December 2023.

“It is a great coincidence that the programmes are being launched in the state on the occasion of Gita Jayanti today,” Dr Yadav said. He said the Jan Kalyan Parv would be held from 11 December to 26 December while the Jan Kalyan Abhiyaan would continue from 11 December to 26 January 2025.

More than 7,000 priests recited the Gita Shlokas together during the International Gita Mahotsav during the programme. It was recognised as a world record. CM Dr Yadav received the certificate of the ‘Guinness Book Of World Records’ for the event during the function.