MP CM extends greetings on Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav extended his greetings and best wishes on the Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on Tuesday.

Dr Yadav highlighted that Tripura is renowned for its unique natural beauty, blessed by the grace of Maa Tripursundari Ji, while Manipur is celebrated for its distinctive art and rich culture. He also remarked on the incredible natural beauty shared by Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister conveyed his hope that the three states continue to progress by achieving new milestones in development and that their people experience lasting prosperity and well-being.

