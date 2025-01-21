Logo

Logo

# India

MP CM extends greetings on Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav extended his greetings and best wishes on the Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on Tuesday.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | January 21, 2025 6:41 pm

MP CM extends greetings on Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav (photo:ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav extended his greetings and best wishes on the Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on Tuesday.

Dr Yadav highlighted that Tripura is renowned for its unique natural beauty, blessed by the grace of Maa Tripursundari Ji, while Manipur is celebrated for its distinctive art and rich culture. He also remarked on the incredible natural beauty shared by Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister conveyed his hope that the three states continue to progress by achieving new milestones in development and that their people experience lasting prosperity and well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Proposals worth Rs 32500 cr received in MP’s investors’ meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that investment proposals worth more than Rs 32500 crore in various sectors were received during the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Shahdol, and they are expected to generate employment for more than 30000 people in the state.