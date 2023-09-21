MP CM Chouhan unveils grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled a 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya on the Mandhata hill at Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district of the state.

The statue, called ‘Ekatma Ki Murti’ (Statue of Oneness), depicts Acharya Shankar’s childhood image when he was 12 years old. It is made of Ashtadhatu (assorted metals).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Chouhan said this statute would spread the message of peace and unity to the entire world. Several revered seers and spiritual leaders, including Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, Parmatmanand Ji, Swami Swaroopanand, Swami Tirthanand and others, were present on the occasion.

Clad in dhoti with a saffron cloak draped on his shoulders, the CM also laid the foundation stone for the Advait-Lok to be built at the site at a cost of more than Rs 2,200 crore.

According to state government officials, the statute consists of 88 per cent copper, 4 per cent zinc and 8 per cent tin. It weighs around 100 tonnes. It stands on a lotus flower that is 16 feet in diameter and is made of stone.

The grand statue has been made under the expert guidance of sculptor Bhagwan Rampure and painter Vasudev Kamat.