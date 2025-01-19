MP CM addresses participants at Army Marathon in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that the entire country and the world is proud of the Indian Army, highlighting its reputation as a highly disciplined and capable force admired globally.

Addressing the Army Marathon participants at Dronachal in Bhopal, organised under the motto ‘Fit India Run with Indian Army,’ to promote fitness, unity, and patriotism, the CM noted the Army’s significant contributions during challenging times and its role in solving global issues with skill and competence.

Reflecting on India’s journey since independence, he emphasised the nation’s establishment as the world’s largest democracy, a source of pride for all Indians. He attributed this success to the Indian Army’s discipline, vigilance, vigour, and readiness. Dr Yadav commended the Army for its courage and strength, its adherence to discipline, and its invaluable role in serving the nation’s interests under all political circumstances.

The Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the marathon winners.

Army officers presented mementos to Chief Minister Dr Yadav as a gesture of appreciation.