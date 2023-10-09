MP Assembly Elections 2023: Voting date, time, result and all you need to know

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh (MP) legislative assembly will be held on November 17, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Monday. The voting will start at 8 AM across all the polling booths in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, CEC Kumar said that there are 5.6 crore eligible voters in Madhya Pradesh, who will be exercising their franchise to elect a new state government. With announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has also come into effect in the state.

A Gazette Notification regarding the poll schedule will be issued on October 21 by the State Election Commission. Candidates will be allowed to file nominations for the MP assembly elections 2023 till October 30. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be November 2.

Besides MP, assembly elections will be held in four more states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 and results will be announced on the same day.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections 2023 in these five states.

“There will be 17,734 Model polling stations, 621 Polling stations will be managed by PwD staff, and at 8,192 PS women will be in command,” he added.

These assembly elections will be a major test for all the major political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Congress in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.