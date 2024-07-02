MP Assembly adjourned for 15 minutes over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks

The proceedings of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly’s monsoon session were adjourned for 15 minutes on Tuesday after some BJP MLAs tried to portray Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as ‘anti-Hindu’. In retaliation, opposition Congress MLAs vehemently opposed the allegations and created a ruckus.

After the Question Hour on Tuesday, senior BJP MLA and former State Assembly Speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma alleged that in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had termed Hindus as violent. Sharma said that Gandhi disrespected Hindus and should apologise for his derogatory statement.

On hearing this, the Congress MLAs reacted sharply and stood up against Sharma’s comments.

Advertisement

The BJP MLAs also countered the Congress, leading to heated arguments from both sides. MLAs from both parties raised slogans and created a din.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar tried to pacify the situation and repeatedly urged the MLAs of both sides to take their seats and restore the proceedings. However, when the hullabaloo continued, Tomar adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP in his speech in the Lok Sabha, stating that those who claim themselves to be Hindus are engaging in violence and hatred.

When BJP members, including PM Narendra Modi, objected to Gandhi’s statement, the Congress leader clarified that he was specifically referring to the BJP. He emphasised that the BJP, RSS and PM Modi do not represent the entire Hindu society.