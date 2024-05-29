MoU to provide eMigrate services through Common Services Centres inked

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday among the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and CSC eGovernance Services India Limited to create a synergy between CSC, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) & MEA to provide the eMigrate services through CSCs in the country.

The eMigrate project is undertaken to assist mainly the blue-collar workers going to Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries.

The project was conceptualised to address issues faced by the migrant workers by making the emigration process online seamless and also to bring foreign employers and registered recruitment agents and insurance companies on one common platform aimed at promoting safe and legal migration.

Over the years, the number of Indians going abroad for employment has been increasing as well as the contribution of remittances sent by them has been significant.

Under this MoU, eMigrate Portal of MEA would be integrated with CSC’s portal, to provide following eMigrate services to the citizens through Common Services Centres (CSCs):

–Facilitate registration of applicants on eMigrate portal through CSCs;

–Facilitation of uploading and processing the required documents for the applicants on eMigrate portal through CSCs;

–Facilitate and supporting booking for medical and other services required by migrant workers or applicants registered on eMigrate portal through CSC; and

–Creating awareness about eMigrate services amongst citizens across India.