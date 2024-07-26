Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed India’s ambassador to Republic of Yemen

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Yemen, with residence in Riyadh.

Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, IFS of the 1997 batch, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement.

Expressing gratitude for being given the additional responsibility, Dr. Khan in a post on X said, “It is a matter of great honour for me to be given this additional responsibility-concurrent accreditation to Yemen. I look forward to working closely with the Internationally Recognized Government in Yemen to strengthen India-Yemen relations. @BinmubarakAhmed @yemen_mofa”

