Nearly 1000 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh following violent protests: MEA

A total of 998 Indian students have so far returned to India from Bangladesh in the wake of violent protests in the neighbouring country over a quota system for government jobs.

”Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna are in regular touch with more than 4000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing them necessary assistance.

Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request.

In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border.

The MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for Indian citizens.

It said the Indian authorities are in regular touch with the Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals and students.

Security escorts have also been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports.

The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by Indian nationals to return to home.

”The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers,” the MEA added.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, there are nearly 15000 Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh. All Indian nationals in the neighbouring country are safe, he said.

”We have issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals to be in touch with the High Commission so as to render them any assistance that they may need,” the spokesperson said, adding that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is personally monitoring the situation.