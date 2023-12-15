MoU between India and Tanzania on sharing digital solutions approved

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday apprised of an MoU signed between India and Tanzania on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation.

The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences, digital technologies-based solutions in the implementation of digital transformational initiative of both countries.

Both G2G and B2B bilateral Cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) will be enhanced. The activities contemplated in this MoU will be financed through their administration’s regular operating allocations.

The MoU envisages improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT.

The Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Italy on Cooperation in the field of Industrial Property Rights. Another Cabinet approval was done for the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between India and Saudi Arabia on cooperation in the field of Digitization and Electronic manufacturing.