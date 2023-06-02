Moto GP Grand Prix India: Ticket price, where to buy, partnership and more

India is gearing up to host the 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, known as the Bharat Grand Prix. The thrilling race will take place at the Buddh International Circuit on September 24, 2023. Fans who are eager to attend the event can now register on BookMyShow to receive priority access to ticket sales. The tickets will be available for purchase later this month.

Ticket prices for the MotoGP Bharat GP will range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 40,000 and will be sold as a 3-day package. More details about the ticket packages will be released soon, providing fans with various options to choose from.

For those unable to attend the grand prix in person, there is good news. Viacom18 has secured an exclusive deal with MotoGP to live stream the race. You can catch all the exhilarating action of the Bharat Grand Prix on JioCinema and Sports 18, ensuring that MotoGP enthusiasts can enjoy the race from the comfort of their homes.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoters, said, according to the Economic Times: “We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience. Together, we are committed to create an unforgettable MotoGP journey for all our fans, ensuring lasting memories and unparalleled excitement.”