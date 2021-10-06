Mother, her paramour kill teen in K’taka, arrested

A mother who separated from her husband, found a paramour on social media and then allegedly became an accomplice in killing her 16-year-old son in Bengaluru.

The victim has been identified as Nandu whose mother Geetha and Shakthi, her paramour has been arrested by the jurisdictional Halasuru police.

Geetha, a resident of Murphy Town, separated from her husband following a family dispute. They had two children and Geetha earned her livelihood working household chores in the neighbourhood.

Police said Geetha and Shakthi met on social media and exchanged numbers which shaped into an affair and Shakthi started visiting Geetha’s house often.

Nandu objected to this, fought with his mother who asked her paramour to resolve the issue. Shakthi hatched a plot to kill Nandu and Geetha consented, police said.

Shakthi visited Geetha’s house and quarrelled with the victim Nandu on Tuesday. The accused stabbed him in the abdomen and chest. While escaping, the police arrested him and also took Geetha into custody. The investigation is on.