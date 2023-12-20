Mosque at Ayodhya yet to see the light of day

Even as the date for the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya is coming closer the proposed mosque to be built in place of the demolished Babri Masjid structure at Dhannipur Village is yet to see the light of day.

However, reports say that the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which will construct the mosque, can do so after May 2024.

Now, efforts are underway to raise funds for the construction of the mosque, and in-charges for this will be appointed in various states from February. The Foundation officials attributed the delay in the mosque’s construction to changes in the design.

An area of around 40,000 square feet has been earmarked for the construction of the mosque.

After the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case in the year 2019, five acres of land were given to the Muslim side in Dhannipur in Sohawal tehsil for the construction of a mosque. But to date, the foundation of the mosque has not been laid.

Foundation Secretary Athar Hussain said here on Wednesday that as of now there is neither a plan nor preparation to start the construction of the mosque. It may take at least six more months for construction to begin.

“Hopefully we can start mosque work in May. The new design of the mosque will be ready by February. Then the map will be sent for approval. The site office will be established in February,” he said.

Hussain said changes have been made in the design of the mosque. The mosque will now be built on 40,000 square feet instead of 15,000 square feet.

From February, in-charges will be appointed in the states and given the responsibility of raising funds. Apart from the mosque, we will also build a community hospital, community kitchen, and a museum, he added.