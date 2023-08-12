“More than 92,000 cases against women reported since July 2022 on 181 Women helpline” , Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

The Chairperson of Delhi Commision of Women Swati Maliwal on Saturday, said that a rise in crimes against women has been seen in 7 years as reported on the 181 women ‘s helpline . The toll free women ‘s helpline 181 was launched in February 2016.

She informed that Delhi Commission of Women has curated a report detailing the statistics of calls received on the helpline. She informed that Around 92,000 cases have been reported annually. The helpline is equipped by ground councilors 24×7 that visit the women facing crisis.

“The helpline does not work simply as a call center but is also backed by a ground team. A month back a 16 year old girl was rescued by a girl who was forcefully being kept in a house in a posh area as a domestic worker.”

The helpline also received around 11,187 cases by states other then Delhi and swift action was also taken immediately by DCW. 33 types of unique cases were reported that included Domestic violence, conflict with neighbour’s, rape and sexual assault.

The Commission is backed also by 23 cars. ” If a woman calls informing that the police has denied to file a FIR , the councilor accompanies the victim to the police station and gets the FIR filed. Similarly , the team helps the victims gets treatment at hospitals”,Chairperson Swati Maliwal .

Around 2000 calls are received by the helpline from women looking for justice against the crimes against them. The helpline has received 38,342 cases of domestic violence, 5895 cases of rape and sexual harassment , 3647 cases of POCSO , 4229 cases of kidnapping. The weekly trend of cases observed highest number of calls on Monday followed by Wednesday & Friday. The helpline has reported highest numer of cases between the time window of 12 PM to 5 PM. The age group of most callers is mostly between 22 to 40 a year’s of age. The helpline the most number of calls in July & August.

The Chairperson informed that the report will be submitted and shared to the Delhi Govennment , Central Government and the Delhi Police. She called for an immediate meeting to discuss the need to strengthen the mechanism of law and order for women by the authorities.

” The women are screaming and shouting for help against the crimes bring committed against them yet the governments are mum . There needs to be action taken against these crimes , the police need to be answerable. This can be discussed with the governments in an official meeting”, she said.

She further remarked that the intensity and brutality of the crimes are increasing and it is shameful that no action is being taken . ” If the matters are discussed strict steps can be taken to prevent such acts.”