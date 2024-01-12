AAP leaders Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

AAP candidates Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

On January 8, Maliwal, who is the former chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Singh and Gupta filed their nominations for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

The AAP nominees received their certificates from Returning Officer Ashish Kundra after they were elected unopposed to the Upper House.

Maliwal will represent as an AAP MP for the first time in Rajya Sabha, while Singh and Gupta have been selected for the second term.

Notably, Singh is currently lodged in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

On being elected unopposed to the Upper House, Maliwal in a post on X wrote, “A new responsibility is starting from today. I assure all the people of Delhi that I will serve you with true devotion and honesty.’’

She also expressed her gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal congratulated the three AAP candidates for being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

“Many congratulations to the three leaders of AAP elected to Rajya Sabha. I am confident that you will strongly raise the issues of the common man in Parliament and fight for the rights of the people of Delhi,” he wrote in a post on X.

The elections to the three seats in Rajya Sabha was earlier scheduled to take place on January 19.