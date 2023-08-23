Moon landing: Kerala CM expresses delight, praises Malayalis behind the mission

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed his delight and exultation at the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon.

In a social media post, CM Vijayan said, “Every Indian stands with pride as our nation becomes the fourth to successfully land on the Moon.”

Pinarayi Vijayan also lauded all Malayalis behind the mission, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath.

Stating that the success of the mission highlighted the importance of scientific temper, Vijayan said it is inevitable for the holistic progress of a society.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev shared his happiness over the successful completion of soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

In a Facebook post, Rajeev explained that six public sector companies and 20 private companies from Kerala are participating in Chandrayaan 3 mission which has successfully landed on the moon.

“As India stands proudly in front of the world, Kerala can also be proud to be a part of this mission. Kudos to all the scientists and other personnel who made the successful landing possible,” Rajeev said in the post.