Mood upbeat in Ladakh as Dalai Lama agrees to visit in July-August

The mood is upbeat in Ladakh with the 14th Dalai Lama agreeing to visit the cold desert region in July or August.

Several Ladakhis on Monday expressed happiness over the Dalai Lama accepting the invitation given to him by Thiksay Rinpoche and former MP Thuptans Chhewang who were granted an audience at his residence at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala.

At the meeting, the Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh in July or August at their request.

After spending most of the time at his residence since the global COVID-19 outbreak, His Holiness the Dalai Lama agrees to visit and bless devotees in Ladakh between July and August, according to the request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay Monastery and former MP Thuptans Chhewang, current President of Ladakh Buddhist Association on behalf of Ladakhi people, announced the Tibetan Administration in Exile.

The two received a special audience from His Holiness the Dalai Lama at his residence earlier today during which the request was made as per Thiksay Rinpoche.

The upcoming visitation would be the first outing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama since the emergence of a pandemic to which “the followers in Ladakh will be delightful”, according to former parliamentarian Thuptans Chhewang. Till now, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has only granted virtual and in-person audiences from his residence in Dharamshala.