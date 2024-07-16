Army destroys 103 unexploded ammunition lying scattered in Kargil

To ensure safety and eliminate the threat to human life from unexploded ordnance (UXOs) in the hinterland as well as in border areas, as many as 103 explosives have been destroyed by the Indian Army in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

The Ladakh based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday wrote on X that “the Sappers under Forever in Operations Division with close coordination with civil administration disposed off nine UXOs from 4 July to 13 July.

”A total of 103 UXOs were destroyed by the Indian Army in the Kargil Region since 1 January 2024.”

A large quantity of unexploded ammunition of the 1999 war with Pakistan was reportedly lying in the areas of Kargil district.

A teenaged boy was killed and two others seriously injured in April last year when an unexploded bomb of the 1999 war between India and Pakistan exploded near the astro-football ground in Kargil town of Ladakh.

The explosion happened at Kurbathang in Kargil creating panic in the airport area. The three injured boys were identified as Ali Naqi, Muntazir Mehdi, and Baqir. They were residents of Kharzong, Pashkum. However, Baqir succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

This was not the first such incident of unexploded ordnance blasting. People have been asking the administration to scan the area with the help of the Army to trace such unexploded ammunition for the safety of the people.

Meanwhile, Lt General Hitesh Bhalla, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps visited forward posts of Forever in Operations Division along the Line of Control (LoC) in Ladakh and reviewed the security situation.

The General officer commanding (GOC) complimented all ranks of Foreverin Operations Division for their high standards of operational preparedness and dedication in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control despite the tough terrain and adverse weather conditions.