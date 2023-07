The monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on August 7.

According to a notification issued by the state assembly here on Wednesday, the second session of this year has been convened on August 7 at 11 am.

Sources said the monsoon session is expected to ge a brief one and several new Bills are likely to be tabled in the state assembly.

The first sitting of the assembly this year was the budget session which had ended on March 3 last.