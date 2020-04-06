With politics beginning to play out over the Coronavirus crisis in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to clear the air stating that money was not the problem right now but the unavailablity of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for those in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic.

This was in response to cricketer-turned BJP leader Gautam Gambhir’s claim that the AAP government’s “massive ego” has stopped the leaders from accepting funds from him.

There was an exchange between the Delhi chief minister and the BJP parliamentarian after the latter pledged an additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh from his MP funds to the Delhi government in its efforts to contain coronavirus.

“CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Deputy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn’t allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don’t suffer. 1 crore would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi,” Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

In reply, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Gambhir for the offer and tweeted: “…The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u (sic).”

Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u. https://t.co/YtFP4MjYo3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 6, 2020

Gautam Gambhir had said last Thursday that he will donate his two-years’ salary to PM-CARES Fund.

Delhi has reported over 500 coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

The scarcity of PPE kits has been a major cause of concern across the country when it is at a crucial stage in the battle against the novel Coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 4067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus including 109 deaths till Monday morning.

Of the total infections, 3,666 are active cases and 292 have been cured/discharged/migrated people.

The chunk of cases in India have been connected to the religious gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, links to which have been traced across 17 states so far.