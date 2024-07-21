Army tanks to be manufactured in MP soon, CM Yadav says at industry conclave

Madhya Pradesh will soon manufacture defence equipment, including army tanks, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing the Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur on Saturday.

CM Yadav said automotive manufacturing firm Ashok Leyland and state-owned defence company Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited have tied up to set up a manufacturing centre for defence equipment in Madhya Pradesh.

“Madhya Pradesh is manufacturing guns for the Indian Army, and now tanks and other equipment would also be manufactured here,” the Chief Minister said.

He also announced that a textile centre equipped with advanced technology will be set up in Jabalpur, while over a dozen new industries will come up in Chhindwara.

The state’s tourism & heritage sector will witness tremendous growth in the next few years, creating more employment opportunities, he said.

Stating that the number of medical and other educational colleges has increased in the past few years in Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav said, “We have more than 275 units in the pharma sector and products are being exported to over 160 countries.”

Stating that the state government will provide a business-friendly environment, he appealed to the representatives from business houses present at the conclave to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also held one-to-one meetings with around 30 industrialists and received their investment proposals.

Marking the occasion, CM Yadav laid the foundation for 67 industries and allocated around 340 acres of land for 260 units, including four food parks, according to an official statement.

Before the Chief Minister’s address, state government officials gave a presentation on the scope of industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh.

This was the second Regional Industry Conclave organised in the state under the leadership of CM Yadav. The first was organised at Ujjain in the first week of March.