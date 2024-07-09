Mohan Lal Badoli appointed Haryana BJP chief

Ahead of the Haryana assembly polls due this year, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday appointed Mohan Lal Badoli as the party’s state president.

Mohan Lal Badoli is the Haryana MLA from the Rai assembly constituency. Badoli replaced Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who was holding the charge of the state party president.

The 61-year-old Haryana MLA, was first elected to the state Assembly from Rai assembly constituency in 2019.

Advertisement

Badoli had also served as the BJP’s Sonipat district president and later as party general secretary.

Haryana is going to the Assembly elections likely in October.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress won five seats each out of the 10 constituencies in Haryana.

Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival Satpal Brahamchari with a slender margin of 21,816 votes.