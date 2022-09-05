War of Words fuels between Zubair and Sudhir Chaudhary over Pak Victory

Twitter war fuelled between AajTak Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary and Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair after the victory of Pakistan in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022.

Taking to a microblogging site Twitter, Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the expenses of PCB and BCCI and added, “PCB spends INR 90 million as annual compensation to its players BCCI spends INR 960 million on its players Pakistan is a poor nation struggling for money. Doesn’t have even basic coaching facilities BCCI has the best coaches and facilities”

Chaudhary further added, “Half of the Indian players are billionaires. Indian players travel in private jets have a lavish lifestyle and are superstars. Yet Pakistani players pull off victories over us. Because they are fuelled by hatred and revenge against India. They will sacrifice a World Cup.”

Adding further, he stated, “Just to defeat India. For Indian players, it’s just another game of cricket but for Pakistanis, it’s a game of life and death and their pride. That’s why we let it go and Pakistanis fight till the last ball.”

#INDvsPAK My Analysis PCB spends INR 90 million as annual compensation to its players

BCCI spends INR 960 million on its players

Pakistan is a poor nation struggling for money.Doesn’t have even basic coaching facilities

BCCI has the best coaches and facilities — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) September 4, 2022

Countering Chaudhary, Zubair added, “A true cricket fan: Pakistan won because they played better than us today. Indian News Anchor: Pakistan won because they are fuelled by the hatred and revenge against India.”