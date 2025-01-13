Mohabbat will defeat violence, hatred in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his maiden election rally for Delhi assembly elections in Seelampur, Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said “mohabbat” (love) will defeat hate and violence in the assembly elections in the capital.

Speaking at the rally, Gandhi urged support for the Congress candidates and said that people know the truth, neither Kejriwal nor BJP can develop the capital as it is evident by looking at the pertaining issue of pollution, roads and other civic issues.

“Only Congress can develop Delhi as Sheila Dikshit has made the city world class. So make the party candidates win in this election,” he said.

The LOP added, “There is a fight of ideology in the country, on one side there are protectors of the constitution while on other side are people from BJP, RSS who want to put the constitution in danger and spread violence, hatred among the countrymen”

“As long as I am alive, you can get it in writing that If any Indian is attacked, no matter who he is, what religion he belongs to- Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian, what caste he belongs to- Dalit or backward, you will find Rahul Gandhi there protecting him,” the Congress leader added.

Raising the issues concerning the common people Gandhi highlighted, the inflation is at its peak and poor people are becoming poorer while rich people are becoming richer. “Ambani and Adani do marketing for PM Modi. Have you ever seen PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal saying anything about Adani? We do not want a country of billionaires.”

“We gave the slogan of ‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan’ during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and this was not just to take votes but it is an ideological fight against the BJP and RSSthat will go on and on”, he said.