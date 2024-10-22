Modi to meet Xi Jinping on Wednesday in Russia: Foreign Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday on the margins of the BRICS Summit at Kazan in Russia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed tonight.

At a media briefing, Mr Misri said the time and venue of the meeting are being worked out by the two sides.

The meeting between the two leaders is significant, given the tense relationship between their two countries over the last four years in the wake of the eastern Ladakh military stand-off.

The agreement over patrolling arrangements between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) announced yesterday has paved the way for the much-anticipated meeting between the two leaders.