Modi stands as sole guarantee for nation’s future: Raman Singh

In a resounding triumph, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Dr Raman Singh clinched a decisive victory in Rajnandgaon, surpassing his rivals by an impressive margin of 35,000 votes.

Adding to the BJP’s triumph, Prabodh Minj in Surguja’s Lundra and Indra Kumar Sahu in Raipur’s Abhanpur secured wins. Meanwhile, marking a milestone, Congress registered its first win in Dharamjaygarh, with Laljit Singh Rathia emerging victorious.

Following his defeat in Abhanpur, Congress leader and former PCC President Dhanendra Sahu expressed skepticism about the EVMs as another Congress candidate too had faced a setback. The ongoing vote count reveals challenges for the Congress government as Deputy CM Singhdev and six ministers find themselves trailing. Despite fielding four MPs, the BJP is experiencing setbacks with Vijay Baghel and Renuka Singh.

The BJP is swiftly moving towards a comfortable majority, leading with 55 seats compared to Congress’s 32 in the current trends. The party atmosphere is celebratory, with former CM Dr Raman Singh attributing the success to Prime Minister Modi. “Modi stands as the sole guarantee for the nation’s future,” he remarked.

In contrast, a sense of disappointment lingers within the Congress. Dr Raman Singh optimistically declared that the shadows are dissipating, and the lotus is poised to bloom.

Bhupesh Baghel Takes the Helm

In the latest results, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is surging ahead with a lead of 7,471 votes in the Patan constituency. His competition includes his nephew, BJP MP Vijay Baghel. Ministers Mohammad Akbar from Kawardha and Ravindra Choubey from Saja find themselves trailing. Meanwhile, BJP candidate and Union Minister Renuka Singh leads in Bharatpur-Sonhat, and BJP state president Arun Saw is in the lead in Lorami. However, in Raipur South, Congress candidate Mahant Ramsundar Das is facing a setback.

According to reliable sources within the BJP, Pradesh Prabhari Om Mathur, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Sah-Prabhari Nitin Thakur are expected to arrive in Raipur shortly. The trio of senior leaders has embarked on a special flight from Delhi to Raipur.