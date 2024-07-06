Modi speaks to UK’s new PM Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to UK’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on assuming office and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening ties between the two nations for the benefit of the two people and global good.

”Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-Great Britain economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good,” the PM wrote on X.

Modi was among the top world leaders to congratulate Starmer on his election victory yesterday.

India is hopeful that relations with the UK will continue to grow despite the change of regime in London. The two countries have been negotiating a trade deal for quite some time now and New Delhi is optimistic that the delayed pact could fructify now that a stable Labour government is in office.

In its manifesto, the Labour Party had pledged to seek “a new strategic partnership with India, including a free-trade agreement (FTA)” and to deepen cooperation in security, education, technology, and climate change.

Starmer has named David Lammy as his new Foreign Secretary. Lammy just a week ago had said he intended to visit India within the first month of office if his party was elected to power.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has congratulated Lammy on taking charge as the UK Foreign Secretary. ”Congratulations to @DavidLammy on being appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he wrote on X.