Modi reaches out to the voters of Kashi with a letter seeking support for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting from this city of great religious and cultural significance known as the abode of Shiva, has sent letters to the voters seeking their support in the June 1 election.

The letters were received by artists, businessmen, and other prominent personalities of the district. It has also been delivered to the homes of BHU professors and doctors.

In the letter, the prime minister introduced himself as a person who is deeply associated with the pride and spirituality of Kashi (the spiritual name of Varanasi).

The letter reads:

Greetings with regards!

You have to be informed that the biggest festival of Indian democracy is going on. Voting in Kashi Lok Sabha is to be held on June 1. The heartfelt love of all of you in Kashi has made me a Banarasi. Not only an MP but I find myself as a son of Kashi.

It is a request to all of you that on June 1, every vote should be cast in favor of BJP. Today, the future of the country is being built with the power of your one vote. You have a big contribution in making India powerful. If we talk about Kashi, you know more than me. The resolutions we had taken for the development of Kashi in these ten years are being fulfilled one by one. Whatever I have been able to do with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, a lot remains to be done.

The 2024 election is important in many ways. The resolve of a developed India will be fulfilled only with your vote and support.

On June 1, actively contribute in bringing your own family members and people from your organization to the polling place. Let us move together to take our culture, our tradition, our pride to greater heights.