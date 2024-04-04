Modi, Mamata in Cooch Behar today as Bengal witnesses high-octane campaigning

West Bengal is all set to witness a high-octane campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee holding back to back rallies in Coochbehar constituency on Thursday.

CM Banerjee is scheduled to address a large gathering around noon, while PM Modi will hold a rally at 3 pm.

The state BJP has made extensive preparations and massive arrangements for the PM’s gathering.

The saffron party has also objected to Banerjee holding a simultaneous rally with PM Modi.

“When there is a big meeting going on, there shouldn’t be any other meeting simultaneously. But Mamata Banerjee has forgotten all the values and discipline due to fear of losing,” West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

This is the first rally of PM Modi in Bengal after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16.

The BJP has once fielded its sitting MP Nisith Pramanik from the Cooch Behar seat. Nisith will have a direct contest with TMC candidate Jagadish Barma Basunia.

Earlier on Wednesday, during his online interaction with West Bengal BJP workers, PM Modi asked them to monitor the incidents of violence during elections.

“During elections, in West Bengal, the biggest issue is of violence. The Election Commission has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people. We all also monitor the events that unfold in West Bengal. You have to encourage people to vote fearlessly,” Modi said.

Cooch Behar is among the three West Bengal constituencies along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri which will go to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.