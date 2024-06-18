Modi-led NDA govt ‘fragile’, could collapse if one ally turns the other way: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his first interview after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to a British daily, has said that the Indian political landscape witnesses a “tectonic shift” after the narrower than expected victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.

The Gandhi scion has claimed that the newly formed NDA coalition government is “fragile” and that it could collapse if one ally turned the other way.

“The numbers are such that they are very fragile, and the smallest disturbance can drop the government… Basically, one ally has to turn the other way,” Rahul Gandhi told the British daily.

Claiming that people of India have rejected the idea of spreading hatred for political gains, the Congress leader said that the NDA coalition will struggle as things didn’t work out for Mr Modi the way they did in 2014 and 2019.

“The idea that you can spread hatred, you can spread anger and you can reap benefits of that — the Indian people have rejected it in this election.

“That’s also why the coalition will struggle….Because what worked for Mr Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 is not working,” he added.

The Modi-led BJP failed to win a majority in a 543-member Lok Sabha but formed the government for the third consecutive term with the help of smaller regional allies.

This was also the first time in a decade that Mr Modi failed to lead his party to a clear majority. In the previous two elections, the BJP has secured a majority on its own but its tally came down significantly from 303 in 2019 to 240 in 2024.

The Congress could not even reach the three digit figures but the party is treating the Election results like a victory as it managed to nearly double its seats rally from 52 in 2019 to 99 in 2024.

Moreover, the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats, which is a huge boost to the Opposition’s overall strength in Parliament.