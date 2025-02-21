Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM, Adani in Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Industrialist Gautam Adani on the second day of his Rae Bareli visit.

The Rae Bareli MP also sticked to his yesterday’s statement on BSP chief Mayawati . ” I again repeat if Mayawati was a part of INDI alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP could not have come to power at the Centre,” he said.

Mayawati has opposed the statement of Rahul Gandhi by saying that the states where the Congress is strong or where they have governments, its hatred and racist attitude with the BSP and its followers are extreme.She also claimed that in Delhi polls ,Congress played as a B team of BJP to defeat AAP.

He was addressing a Youth Samvad programme in Lalganj , near Modern Rail Coach Factory. Rahul Gandhi said that the government is benefiting only two-three big industrialists of the country due to which unemployment has increased in the country.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to America, he said ,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to America where he meets Donald Trump. Journalists in America questioned the Prime Minister about Adani but the Prime Minister referred it as a personal matter. He did not talk to the President of the US in the case of Adani.”

He said that a case is going on against Adani in America but the Prime Minister of the country is calling the matter personal.

” Asking the Prime Minister questions about Adani and the PM is saying that Adani is our friend, he will not ask the President of America such a question. There is a corruption case against Adani in America. There is big charges against him and the Prime Minister is saying that this is a personal matter,” Congress MP questioned.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister did demonetisation and incorrect GST ,was hitting the small traders of the country. ” The youth of the country are unemployed and we have to increase the employment then we have to help the small traders. They have to be protected and GST system will have to change while Bank should open their doors for small traders,” he asserted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also inspected the Modern Rail Coach Factory. During this, he praised the works of the Factory and said that when the production is decreasing around the world, the same is happening in the country and even in India , but this Rail Coach factory is creating record by making a large number of rail coaches. He stayed in the Rail Coach Factory for about an hour.