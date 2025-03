Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met coolies (porters) at New Delhi Railway Station here on Saturday.

During his more than half an hour meeting, Gandhi was apprised by the porters about the issues that are being faced by them.

Advertisement

Elated over their meeting with the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, a porter said, “We are happy that Rahul Gandhi came here. He stayed for 40 minutes. We apprised him about our problems.”

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments, another porter said he has listened to all their problems and expressed hope that he will solve them.

It may be mentioned that in September 2023, Gandhi had a similar interaction with porters at Anand Vihar Railway Station.