Rahul slams BJP over key posts lying vacant in National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Claiming that two key posts of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes have been lying vacant since last one year, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that this is another proof of “anti-Dalit mindset” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Leader of Opposition in a post on X said, “Another proof of the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP government. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes which protects the rights of Dalits has been deliberately neglected– two of its key posts have been lying vacant since last one year.”

Gandhi asserted that this Commission is a constitutional institution and weakening it is a direct attack on the constitutional and social rights of Dalits.

He also posed questions to the ruling dispensation over the matter.

“If not the Commission, then who will listen to the voice of Dalits in the government ? Who will take action on their complaints ?,” the Leader of Opposition questioned.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should fill these posts at the earliest so that the Commission can effectively fulfill its responsibility of protecting the rights and interest of the Dalits.

Notably, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier accused the ruling BJP of treating the weaker sections including SCs as second-class citizens.

“The weaker sections – SCs, STs, OBCs, poor and minorities are being treated as second class citizens. Atrocities and unheard-of violence against them have become a regular occurrence,” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha had said.