Modi leaves for Italy today to attend G-7 Summit; meeting with Biden likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy on Thursday to take part in the G7 Summit in his first foreign trip after taking charge as PM for the third consecutive term.

Modi has been invited to attend the G7 Summit, along with leaders of 11 more non-member countries.

The G7 countries are – Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the UK, and the US.

During the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

While Kwatra didn’t confirm whether there were more meetings scheduled with other world leaders, all eyes will be on a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also likely to be present during the summit.

Moreover, a meeting with US President Joe Biden is also on the cards.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden expects to see PM Modi in Italy.

“He (Biden) expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It’s up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another,” he said.

“The nature of that encounter is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid,” Sullivan added.

The American NSA also told reporters that Biden called Modi when they were in Paris to congratulate on his election victory and swearing-in as PM.