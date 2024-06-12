PM Modi to leave for Italy on Thursday to attend G-7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on Thursday for Italy to attend the G-7 Summit to be held on 14 June in what will be his first overseas trip after assuming office for a third consecutive term.

At a media briefing here this afternoon, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said “at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Apulia, Italy tomorrow to participate in the 50th G7 Summit which is to be held there on 14 June where India has been invited as an Outreach country.”

This will be India’s 11th participation in the G7 Summits and PM Modi’s own fifth consecutive participation.

Advertisement

On 14 June, the PM will participate in the Outreach Session along with the other countries invited for the Outreach Summit. At this session, the focus would be on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. It will be a block agenda item where the G7 and the Outreach Countries will share their views and perspectives.

Mr Kwatra said Italy has also invited certain other countries, including Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and UAE, and some international organisations for the summit.

The Foreign Secretary said the PM’s participation would also provide a timely opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s presidency last year and deliberate on issues which are significant for the Global South.

On the sidelines of the summit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders. The meeting with the Italian PM has already been fixed while other bilaterals are being finalised, he added.