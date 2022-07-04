Modi leaves for Andhra’s Bhimavaram after two days visit in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his two-day visit to Hyderabad, has left for Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Modi had attended the national executive meeting of the BJP at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) during his stay in Hyderabad.

BJP leaders, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and State Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav gave him the send off at Begumpet Airport and the special aircraft left for Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada.

Modi arrived in the city on Saturday and stayed at Novotel hotel at HICC for two days. After addressing the public meeting organised by the BJP at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, he had a night halt at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive or send off the Prime Minister and instead nominated one of the ministers for the formalities.

The BJP slammed Chief Minister KCR for once again violating the protocol by not receiving the Prime Minister. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), however, dismissed the criticism on the ground that Modi was in the city to attend a party programme.