Modi lays foundation of Darbhanga AIIMS in Bihar, announces projects worth Rs 12,000 crore

Addressing the healthcare system of Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Darbhanga AIIMS. He also laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development works of around Rs 12,000 crore in this city of North Bihar.

“A big step has been taken towards fulfilling the dream of AIIMS in Darbhanga. The construction of Darbhanga AIIMS will bring a huge change in the health sector of Bihar. It will provide facilities to the people of West Bengal and many other places besides the Mithila, Kosi and Tirhut divisions,” he said in his address to the people present on the occasion in Darbhanga.

He pointed out that the patients coming from Nepal can also get the requisite treatment in this AIIMS.

The PM said the government is working sincerely to eliminate the problems faced by people of Kosi and Mithila due to floods. ”We have announced a detailed plan in this year’s Budget to deal with floods in this area. I am sure we will resolve this problem together with Nepal…,” he stated.

PM Modi said in the next 5 years, the government will add 75,000 new medical seats and announced that one can receive medical education in their mother tongue and become a doctor.

”In the next 5 years, we will add 75,000 new medical seats. Another big decision taken by our government is that medical education will be imparted in Hindi and other Indian languages soon.In a way, this work is the biggest tribute to Karpoori Thakur ji.”

He also stressed that the cancer hospital being established in Muzaffarnagar will benefit the patients as they will get better treatment in the state itself and not travel outside the state, adding that Bihar will also get a big eye hospital.

PM Modi said, “Earlier, every person suffering from an ailment used to travel to the AIIMS Delhi. However, our government established new AIIMS hospitals in many parts of the country. Today, there are 24 AIIMS hospitals in the country…”

Earlier in his speech, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said “Today is an important day as PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Darbhanga AIIMS. In 2003, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, decided to open the first AIIMS of Bihar in Patna. The healthcare system of Bihar has improved drastically…”

The bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Bihar is underway today, setting the stage for state assembly elections to be held next year.