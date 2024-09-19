Modi lauds people of Kashmir for strengthening Indian democracy

Lashing out at the three “dynastic families”, National Conference (NC), PDP and Congress for “destroying” Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first poll rally in Srinagar on Thursday, praised the people of Kashmir for now strengthening the Indian democracy.

He said, “Today, the world is seeing how the people of Jammu and Kashmir are strengthening the democracy of India and I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this.”

Modi’s Srinagar visit has come ahead of the second phase of polling for 26 assembly seats on 25 September. Many assembly seats of downtown Srinagar and areas around will go to polls in the second phase. Later during the day, the prime minister is scheduled to pay obeisance at the Vaishnodevi shrine and address an election rally at Katra.

Continuing his attack on the dynastic families, he said, “They have nothing to show as their achievement but failure; they have only brought destruction to Kashmir.”

Commending the people for coming out in large numbers to cast their vote yesterday in the first phase of polling, Modi said, “Festival of democracy is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time voting took place without shadow of terror. It is a matter of pride that people voted in large numbers breaking previous records of poll percentage on many seats. A new history has been written by people of Jammu and Kashmir, this shows that aspirations of people have touched new heights”.

He appealed to the people to break all voting records on 25 September in the second phase of J&K polls.

Modi said that “we have promised in Parliament that we would restore J&K’s statehood, and the BJP government will fulfil this commitment”.

He said the three dynastic families here have “crushed” both democracy and the spirit of Kashmiriyat. Remember what they did in the 1980s. They treated the politics of Jammu and Kashmir as their personal domain. They did not want anyone outside their family to come forward.

“I will not allow another generation of Kashmir to be destroyed by these three families. Therefore, I am wholeheartedly committed to restoring peace here. You can see that schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir are running smoothly. Children are holding pens, books, and laptops instead of stones. There are no reports of schools being burnt. Instead, we hear about the establishment of new schools, colleges, AIIMS, medical colleges, and IITs”, he said.

He further said, “Political agenda of these three families has been to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights. They have given only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir but now Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be in their grip”.

“Now, our youth here is challenging them. The youth whom they did not allow to progress have come out against them. The suffering that the youth of J&K have faced during the rule of these three families, is often not able to come out. Today, many of the youth of the valley who are 20-30-year-old, have remained deprived of education. There are many who took more years than the rest of the students of the country to reach 10th, 12th or college. This did not happen because our youth of Jammu and Kashmir failed, but this happened because the three families had failed,” he added.

The PM warned that the dynastic families “want to bring back the old days. Over the past 35 years, Kashmir was shut down for nearly eight years. In contrast, in the last five years, Kashmir has not been closed for even eight hours. This is your achievement; you deserve the credit. Now, tell me, do you want those old days to return? Do you want strikes and bloodshed again? Do you want our daughters from weaker sections to have their rights denied once more, Modi asked and added in Jammu and Kashmir, we are focusing solely on accelerating development and progress”.

There was a time when coming to Lal Chowk, hoisting the tricolour here was a life-threatening task. For years people here were afraid of coming to Lal Chowk. But now the picture has changed. Now the markets of Srinagar are full of splendor on both Eid and Diwali. Now, Lal Chowk market remains bustling till late evening, with tourists coming here from all over the country and the world.