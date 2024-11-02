‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ cruel joke on 140 crore Indians: Kharge

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of making ”false promises” which it was unable to deliver, Congress President Mallikrajun Kharge on Saturday said ”lies, deceit, fakery, loot & publicity” are the five adjectives which best describe the Modi government.

In a social media post on ‘X’ , he said,” Modi ji, before finger-pointing, please note that – MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 Crore Indians!”

The Congress chief said the government’s drum-beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt.

“On May 16, he said the PM had also claimed that he took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. But the RTI filed in the PMO declined to put forth details, exposing the PM’s lies, he added.

He said the ‘B’ in BJP stands for Betrayal, while the ‘J’ stands for JUMLA. He wondered what happened to the promise of two Crore Jobs per year?

”Why is India’s unemployment rate at a 45-year high? Why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs? Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years? Who snatched 5 Lakh Govt jobs by selling stake in PSUs?” he asked.

Referring to inflation, he asked why the household savings plunged to a 50-year low. ”Why has the cost of a common thali increased by 52% in just last year? TOP — Tomato Prices increased by 247%, Potato by 180% and Onion by 60%? Who levied GST on essential food items such as Milk, Curd, Atta, Dal? Who is penalising Middle Class through LTCG by indulging in Tax Terrorism?”

Mr Kharge observed that the Rupee is at an all-time low and asked if it is in ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal.

”Your Govt has borrowed Rs 150 lakh+ crores in the past 10 years, amounting to a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed through DeMO + Flawed GST,” he said in the post addressed to the PM.

The Congress chief also stated that economic inequality is at a 100-year-high. Average Growth is below 6% in this lost decade, while during UPA it was 8%.

Private Investment, he said, is at a 20-year low, while average growth in manufacturing is just 3.1% in the past decade though it was 7.85 during the Congress-UPA regime, flopping tall claims of ‘Make in India’.

Mr Kharge also wondered what happened to the dream of Viksit Bharat.

‘Everything you claim to construct is collapsing like a pack of cards — Shivaji statue in Maharashtra inaugurated by you, Delhi Airport roof, Ram Mandir leaks in Ayodhya and Atal Setu develops cracks. Bridge collapses in Gujarat (Morbi), while new bridges falling is a regular feature in Bihar! Innumerable Railway accidents have taken place, while the Minister is busy in REEL PR,” he added.

He also asked what happened to the PM’s slogan ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga’ ((would not take bribes, nor let anyone do so). ”We have only two words for you — Modani Mega Scam & SEBI Chairperson. Looting through Unconstitutional Electoral Bonds by extortion is BJP’s biggest financial crime. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya et al facilitated to run away looting thousands of crores,” he added.

The Congress leader also wondered about the slogan ‘Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga’ (I won’t let this country diminish). He said India’s rank in Global Hunger Index is at 105 (2024), while its rank in UN Human Development Index is 134 and Global Gender Gap Index is 129.

He also spoke about what he called ”clean chit” to China post Galwan, ”red carpet” for Chinese investments and ”ruining relations” with every neighbouring country.

