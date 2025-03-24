72% Indians willing to take EMI option to pursue Edtech courses for upskilling: Report

A majority of Indians have showcased their interest in upskilling and cross-skilling through Edtech courses on Equated Monthly Installment (EMI).

Recent report by the Fintech company, Fibe, indicated the eagerness of 72% respondents to upskill through Edtech courses on EMI.

Advertisement

The report further reveals that 47% of working professionals prefer to enhance their skill sets in their current domain or cross-skill in a different domain while another 25% want to upskill into domains not linked to their current professional area.

Advertisement

Notably, the report highlighted that a large proportion of working professionals are spending time on online learning and feel the need to enhance their skill sets.

Fibe’s study reflected that 51% of the total respondents interested in taking up an upskilling course in the next one year.

The report further indicates a growing appetite for technical and marketing-oriented courses with Data Science, Digital Marketing and Investment Banking courses being the top selection.

However, working professionals face significant challenges in their upskilling/ reskilling journey. While 30% respondents said that lack of time comes in the way of their aspirations to pursue a course, 69% respondents cited budget constraints as a challenge.

Highlighting the key trends, the report said that in Delhi, 23% prefer AI and 38.20% go for Data Science while in Bengaluru, AI is preferred by 27% and data science by 36.80%.

In gender-wise segregation, 51% of female respondents showed interest in soft skills and communications while 45% of male respondents showed interest in data science and AI.