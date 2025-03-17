Govt ‘robbing’ public by not reducing fuel prices: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre on Monday over high fuel prices, saying the ruling dispensation is “robbing” the public by not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel despite falling prices of crude oil.

He asked the BJP government when the prices of petrol and diesel would be reduced.

In a post on X, the Congress chief wrote, “The price of crude oil has been continuously falling, but the prices of petrol and diesel have not decreased. The Modi government is robbing the public fearlessly.”

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge in an apparent reference to Modi’s recent podcast with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman said, “Modi ji only tells his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the public through long one-sided podcast.”

“Crude oil prices have fallen by 34 per cent since May, 2014. Tax collection game of Rs 36 lakh crore in 10 years. When will the price of petrol and diesel be reduced ? For how long will the BJP keep collecting ransom from the public ?,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, along with his post also shared a report that claimed the crude oil prices have reduced.

Earlier, the Congress president had accused the BJP government that it robbed people by taxing fuel.

It may be mentioned that the former Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also attacked the government over the prices of petrol and diesel and accused it of “tax extortion”.