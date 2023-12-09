Modi, Kejriwal, Kharge wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended their warm wishes to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. They wished her a long and healthy life.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote,

“Best wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Extending his wishes, Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a social media post wrote, “Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing her good health and a long life.”

“Greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday,” Kharge wrote on X. Lauding Gandhi, the Congress chief called here a relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised as she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice. Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, wished her a long and healthy life. Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal also took to the micro blogging site and extended his best wishes to the CPP chairperson. Venugopal said her commitment to public service and the upliftment of the poor and marginalised sections of society have won a billion hearts and added that her life journey is an inspiration for us all. “She steered the Congress through an extremely challenging period with great poise and was the architect of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government that delivered welfare for all and exponential growth for the country,” he said.