“Modi in his poll tour searching CM face in Rajasthan”: Priyanka

In her whirlwind poll campaign tour in Dungarpur and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan where the voting is scheduled on November 25, AICC General Secretary and Star Campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today told tribal people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making frequent tours to the state to search for a ‘Chief Minister Face’ that he was not getting so far.

“Look at the BJP party that is fragmented in Rajasthan. Who is their CM face? They (BJP) can not answer to you (public)”, Priyanka questioned at a mammoth rally in the tribal belt of Sagwara (Dungarpur) after doing ‘Puja & Havan’ at Gayatri Peeth there.

“Modiji is roaming in every corner of the state. Sometimes it seems that he has set out to find his CM. Does he not have faith in their leaders? He is asking the public for votes in his name. So who will run your state? Modi will not come to run your state from Delhi. Someone is needed from Rajasthan. Those who are big leaders have been removed or kept away. They are asking for votes for himself. The speeches he gives, announcements and topics he raises are never fulfilled. His intentions are not right”, she explained.

Attacking the BJP’s ideology, Priyanka said, “This is politics that wants to divert your attention. Everyone knows that if you talk about religion, your emotions will emerge. Think why is that person talking about religion at the time of elections? The leader is clever. If you give so much freedom to any leader that he becomes lazy. Remove his responsibility. Let him know that I will talk about various things, I will talk about religion and caste. If I divert attention, I will get votes. So why would it work? The habit you have broken. Don’t mess it up this time. Don’t pay attention to the matter of religion”, she advised people by asking them to raise their hands and voice.

Talking about her havan and puja reciting Gayatri Mantra, she said, ” Gayatri Mantra was taught to me by my grandmother (late Indira Gandhi). I taught both my children. While teaching, it was told that Gayatri Mata protects our culture. Our grandmother used to say that the culture of this country is that all religions should be respected. The time has come to ask how to move forward. Everyone is religious in India. Sometimes it seems that we vote for whoever talks about religion. If your emotions are being used in politics then you will have to be careful. You have to think whether those who are using us through religion will work or not”.

She also reminded about the farmers’ agitation on Delhi border over three controversial bills, Adani’s income vs farmers’ income per day, and Rajasthan’s ten flagship schemes being run in the state, and 7-guarantees if the Congress voted to power.

In her earnest appeal she said, “I have not come to ask for votes, I have come to ask for your awareness. Understand your rights. When the leader stands up and says that I have given, then explain to him that you have not given anything. The public has given it to you. Make him accountable. These things related to religion and caste are very good things, but when it is a matter of votes. Listen to things of your use, ask for things of your use”.

Later she addressed another poll meeting at Chittorgarh in support of the Congress candidates. She is also” doing a road show of 7-Guarantees in Udaipur.