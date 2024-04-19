Modi hopes to break 2014 and 2019 records under Yogi’s leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh when he expressed confidence that, under CM Yogi’s leadership, the records of victory in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be surpassed.

Addressing a large gathering in Amroha on Friday, the prime minister hoped for an unexpected victory for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections attributing it to CM Yogi’s commitment to good governance and development. The crowd echoed with chants of “Yogi-Yogi” each time he praised Chief Minister Adityanath.

Modi lauded Yogi Adityanath multiple times during his address. Acknowledging his relentless efforts to curb crime in the state, he highlighted instances where signs reading ‘houses are for sale’ had become a common sight in many areas of Western UP. “Yogi ji has freed us from such criminals. We must ensure that such forces do not regain strength under any circumstances,” he emphasised.

PM Modi remarked, “Under Yogi ji’s leadership for the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh witnessed exemplary governance, law and order, and development. Yogi Ji’s government is also constructing a stadium for the youth in the region. Those familiar with the administration under the SP, BSP, and Congress regimes should contrast it with Yogi ji’s tenure. The 2024 elections will shape India’s future; it will determine our nation’s destiny.”