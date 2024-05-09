Modi govt inflicting atrocity on farmers: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of inflicting atrocity on farmers and said the party will give a befitting reply to the ruling dispensation in the ongoing Lok sabha election.

In a post on ‘X’, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Indian National Congress has listened to the voices of crores of farmers and demands of very many farmer organisations. It has guaranteed a law to be passed by Parliament to ensure farmers get MSP (Minimum Support Price) at 1.5 times the comprehensive cost of production.”

Ramesh, who is also the Congress MP in Rajya Sabha along with his post also shared a media report which claimed that the Central government has asked states to exclude stubble burners from MSP benefits this year onwards.

Attacking the ruling BJP, the parliamentarian said, “Now the outgoing Modi government has announced that farmers, especially in Punjab and Haryana, who burn stubble will not get MSP. Many factors cause pollution in the nation’s capital and instead of addressing these factors the Modi government is inflicting a shocking atrocity on farmers of Punjab and Haryana.”

“The farmers will give a befitting reply to Kisaan Virodhi Narendra Modi – who has also written off Rs 16 lakh crores of bank loans for his poonjipati (capitalists) friends, while being completely insensitive to the crushing debt burden of farmers,” he said.