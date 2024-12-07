Modi govt. has fulfilled vision of a ‘Welfare State’ : Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the dream of a ”Welfare State” envisioned by the framers of the Constitution has been realised between 2014 and 2024 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the PM has ensured the provision of basic amenities to millions of people across the nation. He emphasised that the development of the country cannot be achieved unless the welfare of the poor reaches crores of underprivileged citizens.

Addressing the ‘Lok Seva Utsav’ programme organised by the Gujarat Lok Seva Trust in Ahmedabad, Mr Shah said that during the framing of the Indian Constitution, the President of the Constituent Assembly Dr. Rajendra Prasad, stated that the fundamental objective of the Constitution should be the establishment of a ”Welfare State”.

He underlined that the Constitution set a core goal to create a state where every individual’s welfare, inclusive development, and dignified living for every family are ensured.

Mr Shah said that in 2014, Mr Modi pledged that no household in the country would be left without basic amenities essential for life. He further mentioned that PM Modi ensured the provision of toilets, gas connections, housing for the poor, and free food grains to every household. Additionally, the Government of India bears healthcare expenses of up to Rs. 5 Lakh for millions of poor families across the country.

He said that PM Modi identified the mantra of Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor) and implemented it at the grassroots level of society.

This is why 25 crore people in the country have risen above the poverty line today. He added that no government can achieve such a massive feat alone; it is made possible through the collective efforts of numerous trusts, individuals, and service-oriented organisations.