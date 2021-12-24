Modi govt committed to provide ample career opportunities: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership the Central government was committed to providing ‘ample opportunities to students to enhance their career prospects.

Sonowal’s remarks came while inaugurating the ‘Marine Workshop’ of Indian Maritime University (IMU) at its Chennai campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “India will be champion of champions through Maritime India Vision.” He said, “togetherness is the value respected by all Indians.” He exhorted students to give their 100 percent for achieving their goals.

About the opportunities before students, Sonowal said, “Bharat Mata has given us the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who has declared his motto to provide ample opportunity for students’ career.”



Headquartered in Chennai, Indian Maritime University was established in 2008 as a Central University by merging seven legacy institutes to provide quality maritime education, training, and research.

At present, IMU offers undergraduate, post-graduate, and Ph.D programmes at its six campuses located in Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam. Currently, there are also 18 Maritime Training Institutes affiliated with IMU.

Member of Parliament P Ravindhranath (Theni), MLA S Aravind Ramesh, Sholinganallur, and P Shankar, Chancellor of Indian Maritime University were present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of Indian Maritime University Dr. Malini V Shankar presided over the event. Chairman Chennai Port Trust Sunil Paliwal, Deputy Chairman Chennai Port Trust Balaji Arunkumar, CVO, IMU J Pradeep Kumar, and many other senior officials of IMU, Port and Shipping industries took part in the event.

Sonowal had also Thursday virtually dedicated the new buildings of Visakhapatnam campuses to the nation from Chennai.