BJP holds bike rally in support of Modi ahead of Delhi LS polls

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister General V K Singh (Retd) and BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa flagged off a bike rally here on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bike rally, which set off from the state BJP office, reached the national headquarters via Connaught Place. Hundreds of youths from the Sikh community participated in the rally with the slogan #SikhWithModi.

The bike rally, organised by the Sikh community, was led by Sirsa. This comes nearly two weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi which will be held on May 25.

Addressing the bike rally, Sachdeva said the significant number of people from the Sikh community participating in the rally is evidence that this time, the people of Delhi want to see Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third time, and therefore, the BJP is going to win all seven seats of Delhi and get full majority once again.

He said if any government has empowered Sikh youth with opportunities, it is only the Modi Government.