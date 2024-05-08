Modi pays tribute to Tagore on his 163rd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore, the Bengali polymath, poet, writer and playwright during the age of Bengal Renaissance, on his 163rd birth anniversary.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations.”

Tagore composed India’s national anthem “Jana Gana Mana”. He wrote national anthems for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also.

In an earlier tribute, the Prime Minister had stated his government’s commitment to fulfilling the national poet’s vision of a prosperous and enlightened India.